Wells Fargo & Company Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $58.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on FOX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.65.

Get FOX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOX

FOX Trading Down 0.6 %

FOXA opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $3,083,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This trade represents a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $69,178.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,324.61. This represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX during the third quarter valued at $3,587,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 24.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of FOX by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 177,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 92,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.