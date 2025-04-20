Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Stock Price

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $860.00 to $840.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $906.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $640.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $697.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.65. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after purchasing an additional 959,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,788,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,239,421,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 70,115.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,282,120,000 after buying an additional 1,398,805 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,252,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,324,000 after buying an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 962,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

