Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Stock Price

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $238.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $215.38 and a 1 year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,561,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $510,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 95.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

