Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 236,198 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.1425 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

