Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 236,198 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,198 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,649,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of FEMB stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95.
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.
