West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share and revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
West Fraser Timber Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $73.31 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $69.48 and a 1-year high of $102.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.08 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46.
WFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
