Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.55 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

