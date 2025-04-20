What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for U.S. Bancorp Q2 Earnings?

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for U.S. Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of USB opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,836,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,569,000 after buying an additional 1,079,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 67,125,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,815 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,937,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,948,000 after acquiring an additional 850,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 19,485,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,407 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

