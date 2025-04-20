What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for PPSI FY2025 Earnings?

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Power Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pioneer Power Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

