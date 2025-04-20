What is KeyCorp’s Estimate for Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings?

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Harley-Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $40.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

