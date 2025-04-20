What is Leerink Partnrs’ Estimate for VYGR FY2026 Earnings?

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 10,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $37,335.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,093.33. This represents a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

