What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for FIS FY2025 Earnings?

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.74. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.34 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $74.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,037,000 after buying an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after buying an additional 1,101,072 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,433,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. This trade represents a 7.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

