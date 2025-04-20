What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for Flywire Q3 Earnings?

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Flywire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FLYW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. Flywire has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $112.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Flywire had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Flywire by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, Director Gretchen Howard acquired 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares in the company, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

