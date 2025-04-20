What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Visa Q3 Earnings?

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a research note issued on Thursday, April 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Visa’s current full-year earnings is $11.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

NYSE V opened at $329.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.74. The stock has a market cap of $611.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $366.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock worth $48,842,490. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

