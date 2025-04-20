What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Rumble FY2025 Earnings?

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rumble in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rumble’s current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rumble’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rumble in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ RUM opened at $7.16 on Friday. Rumble has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 62.75% and a negative net margin of 152.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Rumble news, CEO Christopher Pavlovski sold 354,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $2,661,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,952.50. This trade represents a 40.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brandon Alexandroff sold 6,828,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $51,213,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,210 shares in the company, valued at $481,575. This trade represents a 99.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,104,017 shares of company stock worth $308,280,128 in the last three months. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 995.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 663.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

