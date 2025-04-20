William Blair Has Pessimistic Outlook of TRV Q4 Earnings

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.83. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $6.60 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

TRV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.32.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $256.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $200.21 and a 12-month high of $269.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,918,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,497,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,694,000 after buying an additional 907,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,619,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

