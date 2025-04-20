WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Short Interest Up 26.9% in March

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,750,000 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 14,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $3,330,168.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSC. Barclays reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. Analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.67%.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

