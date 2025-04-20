Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 914,100 shares. Currently, 36.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.40 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.
About Workhorse Group
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.
Featured Stories
