Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Short Interest Up 31.3% in March

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 914,100 shares. Currently, 36.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,473 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 95,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $1.40 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

Featured Stories

