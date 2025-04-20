Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

XIN stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.