Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 428,700 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

XOS Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of XOS stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. XOS has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Get XOS alerts:

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.23). The business had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 80.70% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that XOS will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

About XOS

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for XOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.