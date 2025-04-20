Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for X

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for United States Steel in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for United States Steel’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United States Steel’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.94.

United States Steel Stock Performance

NYSE:X opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.79. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.85.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

