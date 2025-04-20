Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for TSE:WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. CIBC raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$100.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WPM opened at C$116.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 0.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$69.78 and a 52 week high of C$119.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.