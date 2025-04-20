Zacks Research Expects Higher Earnings for MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MGIC Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for MGIC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 63.18%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.93. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $26.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MGIC Investment by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $112,930.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,968.50. This represents a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

