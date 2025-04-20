Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of CFR Q2 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 20.44%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CFR opened at $111.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total transaction of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

