Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Phillips 66 Q3 Earnings

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Phillips 66 in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $6.80 per share.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NYSE PSX opened at $98.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $159.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 241,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

