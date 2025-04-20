Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for ROP Earnings

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Roper Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. The consensus estimate for Roper Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $20.26 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $685.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $557.24 on Friday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $570.92 and a 200 day moving average of $554.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total transaction of $201,912.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

