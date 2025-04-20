Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Tesla Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $440.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.18.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $241.17 on Friday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.72. The firm has a market cap of $775.71 billion, a PE ratio of 118.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

