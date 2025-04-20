Zacks Research Lowers Earnings Estimates for Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 16th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bread Financial’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of Bread Financial stock opened at $46.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bread Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2,083.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Bread Financial by 182.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.14%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

