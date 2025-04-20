Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Down 22.8% in March

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the March 15th total of 121,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapp Electric Vehicles Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.41% of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Zapp Electric Vehicles Group alerts:

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZAPP opened at $0.57 on Friday. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Zapp Electric Vehicles Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Read Our Latest Report on Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group

(Get Free Report)

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Ltd. engages in the provision of designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles. It operates through the following geographical segments: Cayman Islands, Europe, and Thailand. It offers maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Swin Chatsuwan, Jeremy North, Warin Thanathawee and Kiattipong Arttachariya in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.