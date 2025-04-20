Zenas Biopharma (ZBIO) versus The Competition Critical Survey

Zenas Biopharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 422 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Zenas Biopharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Zenas Biopharma $5.00 million N/A -2.51 Zenas Biopharma Competitors $154.14 million -$11.26 million -57.86

Zenas Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zenas Biopharma. Zenas Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zenas Biopharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zenas Biopharma Competitors 839 2280 4733 57 2.51

This is a summary of recent ratings for Zenas Biopharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Zenas Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 348.43%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 61.98%. Given Zenas Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zenas Biopharma is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zenas Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zenas Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Zenas Biopharma Competitors -14,682.20% 39.10% -32.41%

Dividends

Zenas Biopharma pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Zenas Biopharma pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.6% and pay out 116.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Zenas Biopharma beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Zenas Biopharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company. The firm is mainly engaged in the development and commercialization of transformative immunology-based therapies for patients. The company was founded by Lonnie O. Moulder Jr on November 12, 2019 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

