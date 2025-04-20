Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 76,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

ZBAO stock opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Zhibao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

