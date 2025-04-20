ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the March 15th total of 53,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ZK International Group Stock Performance

ZK International Group stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ZK International Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

Get ZK International Group alerts:

About ZK International Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, producing, and selling double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. It offers carbon and stainless steel strips; carbon and stainless steel pipes; light gauge stainless steel pipes; pipe connections and fittings; and couplings, unions, adapters, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ZK International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZK International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.