Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Down 21.1% in March

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 946,900 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,451.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Zumiez by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,067 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $12.93 on Friday. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $279.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. Zumiez had a negative net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

