Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (ZWS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $383.87 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 14.03%. On average, analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.36.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 8,912,500 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $299,460,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,002,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,094,718.40. This trade represents a 37.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 8,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $297,593.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,272.70. This trade represents a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.