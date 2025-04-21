1,051 Shares in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 126,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $59,371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,401,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Credit Acceptance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth $18,146,000. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $472.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $493.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 20.33 and a current ratio of 20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $409.22 and a one year high of $614.96.

Insider Transactions at Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 53.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 3,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.97, for a total transaction of $1,547,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,698.64. The trade was a 49.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Elliott sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $150,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,731,270. The trade was a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CACC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CACC

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.