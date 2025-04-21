2,078 Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $148.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.67 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.86.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.