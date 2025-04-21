23,142 Shares in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in OPENLANE in the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPENLANE in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,822,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of OPENLANE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 866,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,182,000 after purchasing an additional 61,762 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

OPENLANE Price Performance

KAR stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAR shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded OPENLANE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OPENLANE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Report on KAR

OPENLANE Company Profile

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.