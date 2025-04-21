251 Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 251 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,210.23.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,907.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 87.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,821.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,981.56. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 2,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,761.13, for a total value of $5,205,900.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,210,495.94. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

