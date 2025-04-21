4,468 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.8 %

TSN opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

