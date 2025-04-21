4,598 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Acquired by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,598 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $66,638,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,926,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,076,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $200,833,000 after buying an additional 499,193 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $38,688,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $36,057,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $90.89 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.57 and a twelve month high of $111.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day moving average of $100.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 30,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $3,087,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,440.50. The trade was a 43.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

