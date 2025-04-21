51,517 Shares in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBTG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 155,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Up 1.4 %

GBTG stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.77. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.34.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

