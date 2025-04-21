5,779 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Robert Half by 613.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Robert Half from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $45.40 on Monday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.97 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.72%.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.