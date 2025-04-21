76,844 Shares in Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Herbalife as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Herbalife by 641.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLF. DA Davidson raised shares of Herbalife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Herbalife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 5,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,125. This represents a 3.92 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $650.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.02. Herbalife Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.