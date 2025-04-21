9,952 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,784,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,267,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,778,000 after acquiring an additional 617,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 745,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 514,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Rollins Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $55.80 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $56.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

