Agriculture Stocks To Follow Now – April 19th

Chubb, Snap-on, Deere & Company, Markel Group, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Corteva are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks are shares of companies that operate in the agricultural sector, including those involved in farming, equipment manufacturing, and food processing. These stocks allow investors to participate in the economic trends and innovations within the food production and agricultural supply chain, reflecting changes in global demand and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.29. 2,477,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,533. The firm has a market cap of $114.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.20. Chubb has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $306.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CB

Snap-on (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

NYSE:SNA traded down $26.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $305.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,849,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,833. Snap-on has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNA

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $452.06. 1,044,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DE

Markel Group (MKL)

Markel Group Inc., a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,767.46. 223,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,835.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,751.31. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group has a 1 year low of $1,433.06 and a 1 year high of $2,063.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKL

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $126.78. 2,638,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,029. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $5.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 1,362,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSC

Corteva (CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

CTVA traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $59.69. 3,661,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,795. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.28. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Read More