Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 15,934 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Unisys were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unisys by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,612,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 188,630 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Unisys by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Unisys by 127.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,819 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 71,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unisys by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Unisys during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UIS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Unisys Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $3.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Unisys Co. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

