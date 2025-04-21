Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $47.85 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.