Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,444 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $13,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 0.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Archrock Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

