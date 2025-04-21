Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Acquired by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 548,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 806.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,167,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,541 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 348,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

ATMU opened at $33.34 on Monday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

