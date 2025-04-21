Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIB. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $9,724,000. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth $8,284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bancolombia by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 138,461 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bancolombia by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares during the period.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Bancolombia Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CIB opened at $39.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $0.5745 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 235.56%.

About Bancolombia

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.