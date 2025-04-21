Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,706 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $16.08 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $17.71.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.12%.

TGNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGNA

TEGNA Company Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.